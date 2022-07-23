Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 112
Chapter 9, Problem 112

Calculate the heat of atomization (see previous problem) of C2H3Cl, using the average bond energies in Table 9.3.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heat of Atomization

The heat of atomization is the amount of energy required to convert one mole of a substance into its individual atoms in the gas phase. This value is crucial for understanding the stability of molecules and the energy changes involved in chemical reactions. It can be calculated using bond energies, which represent the strength of the bonds between atoms in a molecule.
Bond Energies

Bond energies are the average energy required to break a specific type of bond between atoms in a molecule. These values are typically expressed in kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol) and vary depending on the types of atoms involved and their bonding environment. By using average bond energies, one can estimate the total energy change associated with breaking all the bonds in a molecule, which is essential for calculating the heat of atomization.
C2H3Cl Molecular Structure

C2H3Cl, or vinyl chloride, has a specific molecular structure that includes carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine atoms. Understanding its structure is vital for identifying the types of bonds present, such as C-H, C-C, and C-Cl bonds. This knowledge allows for the correct application of bond energies to calculate the heat of atomization, as each bond type contributes differently to the overall energy required to separate the molecule into individual atoms.
