Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model Problem 108
Chapter 9, Problem 108

The azide ion, N3- , is a symmetrical ion, all of whose contributing resonance structures have formal charges. Draw three important contributing structures for this ion.

Well everyone. So in this video we're being asked to draw the resonance hybrid for ozone, which is going to be 03. So there's three different steps we can take first is to draw the Lewis structure and then find out the resonance structures before we can go ahead and draw out the residents hybrid. So first step is the Lewis structure. So first, before we get to Lewis structure, we need to go ahead and calculate the total number of vans electrons. So oxygen is in group 68. So there's going to be six electrons per atom In this molecule. We have three oxygen atoms, the six times three is a total of 18. Alright, so, drawing our Lewis structure, there is no central item because they're all oxygen's so we just have three oxygen's like. So, so first structure, I'm gonna go ahead and draw one of them will have a double bond and the other will have a single bond. So to fill its octet on the left side will add to long pairs on the central oxygen will go ahead and add one lone pair and the furthest to the right, we'll go ahead and add three lone pairs. And of course it's going to be formal charges in the central item. Will go ahead and add a plus one formal charge over to the right will have a minus one formal charge. Although they do have these charges Positive one and -1 will cancel giving us a total neutral compound as I stated right here. So that's going to be our lowest structure. But then again, we need to go ahead and draw the resonance. Let me go ahead and draw the original LewiS structure that we have just maybe in a bent form. Again we have two lone pairs on the left, one lone pair on the central item with the plus one formal charge and the furnace to the right will have three lone pairs and a negative one formal charge to draw residents, we need the brackets and the residents arrows. Alright now for arrow pushing arrows or the electron pushing arrows, we can go ahead and have one of the pi bonds break to go ahead and make a lone pair and then we can have one of the papers here to create a pi bond. If we go ahead and do that, then the new structure will look something rather similar. So instead of the pi bond on the left we'll have it over to the right. Alright, so what a resonance hybrid is is that the hybrid will just be literally a hybrid of these two structures. So again, we have the hybrid next. So the central item stays the same. So go ahead and still have that plus fund from a charge with one long pair. But the hybrid part of it is seeing where the double bond goes. So it goes into both. So we can do is kind of half of each, so have three long pairs on each oxygen atom and then instead of having the double bond in one of the items, will but half a bond for both. So instead of one full one, we can have this started bond and that just represents a heart bridge. So then this structure right here is going to be the resonance hybrid frozen. Thank you all so much for watching.
