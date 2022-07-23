Chapter 9, Problem 93

The reaction of Fe2O3(s) with Al(s) to form Al2O3(s) and Fe(s) is called the thermite reaction and is highly exothermic. What role does lattice energy play in the exothermicity of the reaction?

