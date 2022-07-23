Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 37b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 37b

What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K? Would the volume be different if the gas was argon (under the same conditions)?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone in this video, we're going to be dealing with the ideal gas law creation. This problem is actually asking us to different things. So first is to calculate the volume of our xenon gas. Second part is asking us if we had different gas, so not seen on gas and we have the same exact conditions, will the volume be any different? So let's do one thing at a time. So first I'm gonna go ahead and read out the information that we're given simply by reading the problem. So every mission that are given first is our temperature is calvins. Our pressure is at 0.72 AT and Are moles of gas is going to be zero 278 malls of that scene on gas. Alright. And the ideal gas law equation also known as perv nerd is PV equals N R T. So our our value is a constant that can be found in your textbook are given to you by professor but it's going to be most likely the same. It's going to be 0.08206. The units being A. T. M. Times later. All over kelvin times mold. Alright, so we're trying to find here in this problem is going to be our volume. Alright, so we see her from our constant that because this is a constant, the value will never change and the units will never change because the units will never change any data that you're going to go ahead and add into this equation. We want the units to go ahead and match up with our gas law constant. So first we can see here that we are temperature in kelvin's, this in kelvin's and that's our temperature. So that is good. And next we want our pressure between a t M a t M. So this is our p value. That's good. Next we want the end which is our mold to be in molds, this is in moles, which is good and we want to solve our volume which is going to be in leaders. Alright, perfect. Let's go ahead and plug in our values. We can see here because we're solving for the volume which is actually going to be V. Let's go ahead Ashley manipulate this and isolate R V. How can you do this? Is by going ahead to divide each side by RP this cancel out nicely. And we can see here that the manipulated equation is going to be that V or volume equals to n R T. All over people. Let's go ahead and actually include those numerical values in now. So we see that the moles is 0. moles. That's going to multiply our our value, which is our constant. We said to be 0. A T M times later. All over Calvin times. And lastly we will have our temperature that's going to be 4 13 calvins. And of course this all divided by our pressure, which we are given to be 0. eight. Yeah. And for the units alone, you can see everything does comes out nicely have kelvin's and a T. M. So putting everything into my calculator, I can see that my volume is going to be equal to leaders. So that answers the first part of a problem. Second one is asking us, well, a different gas with these same conditions, have a different volume and the answer is going to be no. And why is that? It's because we're actually going to be using the same exact equation. So it seems that manipulate equation. The only thing that is changing here is the type of gas. We can see here that even if I didn't write this part and we just simply had the moles, everything in our equation and numerical values will not change. So if we have these same conditions, everything, we will not be getting a different value for our volume because again, we didn't really take into account that scene on gas into this ideal gas equation and therefore my answer for the second product will be no
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A balloon contains 0.158 mol of gas and has a volume of 2.46 L. If an additional 0.113 mol of gas is added to the balloon (at the same temperature and pressure), what is its final volume?

3618
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.553 mol of gas and has a volume of 253 mL. What is its volume if an additional 0.365 mol of gas is added to the cylinder? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)

3156
views
Textbook Question

What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K?

817
views
Textbook Question

What volume is occupied by 12.5 g of argon gas at a pressure of 1.05 atm and a temperature of 322 K? Would the volume be different if the sample were 12.5 g of helium (under identical conditions)?

1838
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

What is the pressure in a 15.0-L cylinder filled with 32.7 g of oxygen gas at a temperature of 302 K?

2444
views
Textbook Question

What is the temperature of 0.52 mol of gas at a pressure of 1.3 atm and a volume of 11.8 L?

1614
views