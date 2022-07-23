Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 36
Chapter 6, Problem 36

A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.553 mol of gas and has a volume of 253 mL. What is its volume if an additional 0.365 mol of gas is added to the cylinder? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)

Hey everyone, welcome back. So let's get started with this video. So you were told a cylinder contains 0.668 moles of gas. And that gas has a volume of 325 ml. So if an additional 0.41, two moles of gas is introduced to the cylinder, what will be its volume? And then we're told to assume constant temperature and pressure. Okay, So then here we're going to use the ideal gas law, which is PV equals and or TP and they told us to assume constant temperature and pressure. So then we don't have to worry about P and T and then R is a constant so that we don't have to worry about that one either. So now we have volume and moles. So let's move everything to one side. So let's divide by N. And we end up with V over N. So we're going to have so we're dealing with two conditions, so we're going to end up with B one over N one Is equal to V two over and to So let's go ahead and get these values from our question. So then are A cylinder with a piston contains 0.668 moles. Southern N one is going to be zero .668. Well, And it occupies a volume of 325 ml. So that's going to be V one, 325. And the leaders. Okay, what about and two. Well, N two is saying it's going to be .412 plus the one that was already in there, which is 6.668 because we're adding them. So then 0.668 moles plus the additional 0.412 More. This will give us 1. 80 more. Okay. And then be too, this is what we're looking for. So let's go ahead and plug all these values into this ratio. So we won 325 ml and one 0.668 more fee to that is what we're looking for. And then end to we said was 1.08. So then we do the math to Software V two and we get V two Is equal to 500 25 minute leaders. Okay? Thank you for watching. I hope this helped. And I'll see you in the next video.
