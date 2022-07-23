Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
Chapter 6, Problem 42

What is the temperature of 0.52 mol of gas at a pressure of 1.3 atm and a volume of 11.8 L?

well everyone in this video, we're going to be working with the ideal gas law equation. So our deal gas equation is P. V equals N R. T. Sometimes people just say nerd. So let's see what given information we have. So from the problem we can see that we're given we have 0.24 moles of gas and then we have but guess here and then we're also given The pressure being at 0.62 80 M. Also given a volume of 5.3 L. And that is all for now. The problem states that we're finding the temperature of the gas. So we're trying to find is our temperature. All right. So we can see here that were given our end value were given our pressure and we're given our volume and we want to find our team. So we have a pressure, we have volume, we have our mole. We are we know what the R value is or we should know what our value is and our temperature is what we're solving for. So what I mean by we should know what the R value is is because it's something that has just given to us and that is something that comes along with our pivot. So our gas law constant, which is our capital art that is 0. times A. T. M. Times leaders all over kelvin times malt. Alright, so whenever dealing with ideal gas law because we have this constant here any values that we're plugging into this equation, we want to match the units of the guest now. So, we see here that we want this in the end value to have moles which is moles here. We want the pressure to have the A t M a t. M. And leaders with leaders. So that's perfect. We can go ahead directly plug in our equation. So because we're solving for R. T. I want to go ahead and manipulate this equation, divide both sides by N and R. And and are you can see that those will cancel leaving us with just the T being isolated. So our new equation that we will use is T equals P. V. All over and and our So again let's go ahead and plug in those values. So pressure is 0.62 80. Um And our volume is 5.3 L. It's all going to be over. We have our end value Being 0. most And their constant being 0.08206 times A.T. M. Times leader. Oliver, kelvin times. All right. So you can see here that our units will counsel for a T. M. For the leaders and for the moles leaving us with just the calvins and temperature, which is what we want. So, plugging everything into my calculator, Let's see we will get a total of 166. Calvin's going head to round up here. Forget one 67 Kelvin's and 167 Kelvin's will be my final answer for this problem. Thank you guys so much for watching.
What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K? Would the volume be different if the gas was argon (under the same conditions)?

What volume is occupied by 12.5 g of argon gas at a pressure of 1.05 atm and a temperature of 322 K? Would the volume be different if the sample were 12.5 g of helium (under identical conditions)?

What is the pressure in a 15.0-L cylinder filled with 32.7 g of oxygen gas at a temperature of 302 K?

An automobile tire has a maximum rating of 38.0 psi (gauge pressure). The tire is inflated (while cold) to a volume of 11.8 L and a gauge pressure of 36.0 psi at a temperature of 12.0 °C. On a hot day, the tire warms to 65.0 °C, and its volume expands to 12.2 L. Does the pressure in the tire exceed its maximum rating? (Note: The gauge pressure is the difference between the total pressure and atmospheric pressure. In this case, assume that atmospheric pressure is 14.7 psi.)

A weather balloon is inflated to a volume of 28.5 L at a pressure of 748 mmHg and a temperature of 28.0 °C. The balloon rises in the atmosphere to an altitude of approximately 25,000 ft, where the pressure is 385 mmHg and the temperature is -15.0 °C. Assuming the balloon can freely expand, calculate the volume of the balloon at this altitude.

A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 28.8 g sublimes (converts from solid to gas) into a large balloon. Assuming that all of the carbon dioxide ends up in the balloon, what is the volume of the balloon at 22 °C and a pressure of 742 mmHg?

