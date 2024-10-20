Problem 92
The explosive nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) decomposes rapidly upon ignition or sudden impact according to the balanced equation: 4 C3H5N3O9(l )¡12 CO2( g) + 10 H2O( g) + 6 N2( g) + O2( g) ΔH °rxn = -5678 kJ Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH °f ) for nitroglycerin.
Problem 93
Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough of each fuel to produce 1.00 * 102 kJ of heat. a. CH4( g) + 2 O2( g)¡CO2( g) + 2 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -802.3 kJ
Problem 94
Methanol (CH3OH) has been suggested as a fuel to replace gasoline. Find ΔH °rxn, and determine the mass of carbon dioxide emitted per kJ of heat produced. Use the information from the previous exercise to calculate the same quantity for octane, C8H18. How does methanol compare to octane with respect to global warming?
Problem 96
In a sunny location, sunlight has a power density of about 1 kW/m2. Photovoltaic solar cells can convert this power into electricity with 15% efficiency. If a typical home uses 385 kWh of electricity per month, how many square meters of solar cells are required to meet its energy requirements? Assume that electricity can be generated from the sunlight for 8 hours per day.
Problem 97
The kinetic energy of a rolling billiard ball is given by KE = 12 mv2. Suppose a 0.17-kg billiard ball is rolling down a pool table with an initial speed of 4.5 m/s. As it travels, it loses some of its energy as heat. The ball slows down to 3.8 m/s and then collides head-on with a second billiard ball of equal mass. The first billiard ball completely stops and the second one rolls away with a velocity of 3.8 m>s. Assume the first billiard ball is the system. Calculate q.
Problem 100
LP gas burns according to the exothermic reaction: C3H8( g) + 5 O2( g)¡3 CO2( g) + 4 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -2044 kJ What mass of LP gas is necessary to heat 1.5 L of water from room temperature (25.0 °C) to boiling (100.0 °C)? Assume that during heating, 15% of the heat emitted by the LP gas combustion goes to heat the water. The rest is lost as heat to the surroundings.
Problem 101a
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the standard change in enthalpy for the melting of ice. (The ΔH °f for H2O(s) is -291.8 kJ/mol.)
Problem 101b
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the standard change in enthalpy for the melting of ice. (The ΔH °f for H2O(s) is -291.8 kJ/mol.) Use this value to calculate the mass of ice required to cool 355 mL of a beverage from room temperature (25.0 °C) to 0.0 °C. Assume that the specific heat capacity and density of the beverage are the same as those of water.
Problem 102
Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide. Instead of melting, solid carbon dioxide sublimes according to the equation: CO2(s)¡CO2( g) ◀ When carbon dioxide sublimes, the gaseous cO2 is cold enough to cause water vapor in the air to condense, forming fog. When dry ice is added to warm water, heat from the water causes the dry ice to sublime more quickly. The evaporating carbon dioxide produces a dense fog often used to create special effects. In a simple dry ice fog machine, dry ice is added to warm water in a Styrofoam cooler. The dry ice produces fog until it evaporates away, or until the water gets too cold to sublime the dry ice quickly enough. Suppose that a small Styrofoam cooler holds 15.0 L of water heated to 85 °C. Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the change in enthalpy for dry ice sublimation, and calculate the mass of dry ice that should be added to the water so that the dry ice completely sublimes away when the water reaches 25 °C. Assume no heat loss to the surroundings. (The ΔH °f for CO2(s) is -427.4 kJ/mol.)
Problem 103
A 25.5-g aluminum block is warmed to 65.4 °C and plunged into an insulated beaker containing 55.2 g water initially at 22.2 °C. The aluminum and the water are allowed to come to thermal equilibrium. Assuming that no heat is lost, what is the final temperature of the water and aluminum?
Problem 104
If 50.0 mL of ethanol (density = 0.789 g>mL) initially at 7.0 °C is mixed with 50.0 mL of water (density = 1.0 g/mL) initially at 28.4 °C in an insulated beaker, and assuming that no heat is lost, what is the final temperature of the mixture?
Problem 105a
Palmitic acid (C16H32O2) is a dietary fat found in beef and butter. The caloric content of palmitic acid is typical of fats in general. Write a balanced equation for the complete combustion of palmitic acid and calculate the standard enthalpy of combustion. What is the caloric content of palmitic acid in Cal/g? The standard enthalpy of formation of palmitic acid is -208 kJ/mol and that of sucrose is -2226.1 kJ/mol. [Use H2O(l) in the balanced chemical equations because the metabolism of these compounds produces liquid water.]
Problem 105b
Palmitic acid (C16H32O2) is a dietary fat found in beef and butter. The caloric content of palmitic acid is typical of fats in general. Which dietary substance (sugar or fat) contains more Calories per gram? The standard enthalpy of formation of palmitic acid is -208 kJ/mol and that of sucrose is -2226.1 kJ/mol. [Use H2O(l) in the balanced chemical equations because the metabolism of these compounds produces liquid water.]
Problem 106b
Hydrogen and methanol have both been proposed as alternatives to hydrocarbon fuels. Which fuel contains the most energy in the least mass?
Problem 106c
Hydrogen and methanol have both been proposed as alternatives to hydrocarbon fuels. How does the energy of these fuels compare to that of octane (C8H18)?
Problem 108
Under certain nonstandard conditions, oxidation by O2( g) of 1 mol of SO2( g) to SO3( g) absorbs 89.5 kJ. The enthalpy of formation of SO3( g) is -204.2 kJ under these conditions. Find the enthalpy of formation of SO2( g).
Problem 110
A mixture of 2.0 mol of H2( g) and 1.0 mol of O2( g) is placed in a sealed evacuated container made of a perfect insulating material at 25 °C. The mixture is ignited with a spark and reacts to form liquid water. Determine the temperature of the water.
Problem 111
A 20.0-L volume of an ideal gas in a cylinder with a piston is at a pressure of 3.0 atm. Enough weight is suddenly removed from the piston to lower the external pressure to 1.5 atm. The gas then expands at constant temperature until its pressure is 1.5 atm. Find w.
Problem 112
When 10.00 g of phosphorus is burned in O2( g) to form P4O10(s), enough heat is generated to raise the temperature of 2950 g of water from 18.0 °C to 38.0 °C. Calculate the enthalpy of formation of P4O10(s) under these conditions.
Problem 113
The ΔH for the oxidation of sulfur in the gas phase to SO3 is -204 kJ/mol and for the oxidation of SO2 to SO3 is 89.5 kJ/mol. Find the enthalpy of formation of SO2 under these conditions.
Problem 114
The ΔH °f of TiI3(s) is -328 kJ>mol and the ΔH ° for the reaction 2 Ti(s) + 3 I2( g)¡2 TiI3(s) is -839 kJ. Calculate the ΔH of sublimation of I2(s), which is a solid at 25 °C.
Problem 115
A gaseous fuel mixture contains 25.3% methane (CH4), 38.2% ethane (C2H6), and the rest propane (C3H8) by volume. When the fuel mixture contained in a 1.55 L tank, stored at 755 mmHg and 298 K, undergoes complete combustion, how much heat is emitted? (Assume that the water produced by the combustion is in the gaseous state.)
Problem 116
A gaseous fuel mixture stored at 745 mmHg and 298 K contains only methane (CH4) and propane (C3H8). When 11.7 L of this fuel mixture is burned, it produces 769 kJ of heat. What is the mole fraction of methane in the mixture? (Assume that the water produced by the combustion is in the gaseous state.)
