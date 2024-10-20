Problem 45

We pack two identical coolers for a picnic, placing 24 12-ounce soft drinks and five pounds of ice in each. However, the drinks that we put into cooler A were refrigerated for several hours before they were packed in the cooler, while the drinks that we put into cooler B were at room temperature. When we open the two coolers three hours later, most of the ice in cooler A is still present, while nearly all of the ice in cooler B has melted. Explain this difference.