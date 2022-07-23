Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 114
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 7, Problem 114

The ΔH °f of TiI3(s) is -328 kJ>mol and the ΔH ° for the reaction 2 Ti(s) + 3 I2( g)¡2 TiI3(s) is -839 kJ. Calculate the ΔH of sublimation of I2(s), which is a solid at 25 °C.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
6m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

hey everyone in this example, we need to calculate the change in entropy for our given reaction here, using the corresponding formation equations of sulfur dioxide gas and sulfur dioxide gas. So what we should do is write out these corresponding formation equations. So first, beginning with our sulfur trioxide gas, we would recognize that we would have the combination of sulfur as a solid, combining with oxygen gas to form our sulfur trioxide gas. Now we want to go ahead and make sure we have the proper coefficient so that things are balanced. And in order to balance this equation, we would place the coefficient of three halves in front of our oxygen, and that would give us a total of three oxygen's on both sides of our equation. And according to this question, we have an entropy of formation value equal to negative 95.7 kg jewels for this equation. Now, for our second formation equation, we want to form our sulfur dioxide. So we would have solid sulfur reacting with oxygen gas to form S. 0. 2 or sulfur dioxide gas, and again to make sure that this is balanced. We would go ahead and compare our oxygen and sulfur is on both sides. And as our equation is written, it is balanced. So we can leave it as is and we're going to write down our entropy a formation given for this equation as negative 2 96.8 kg joules. Now, our next step is to realize how these formation equations here, 4, 1 and two, sorry, that should be too Would equal our final equation, which in the problem has given us two moles of sulfur trioxide gas, which is producing two moles of sulfur dioxide gas and one mole of oxygen gas. And this is ultimately going to give us our n therapy for this reaction By determining how these two formation equations were manipulated to end up with this final equation. So analyzing our first equation here, we would recognize that we should have our sulfur trioxide actually on the reactant side, according to our final equation. So we're going to want to flip our sign of our entropy of formation here in order to flip our equation or rather than flip, we should just say reverse. We also should recognize that in our final equation, we want two moles of our sulfur trioxide. And so that means we're going to take our entire equation And multiply everything by two and that includes our entropy of formation. So we're going to multiply this by two and we're going to reverse our equation to get everything on the proper side. And so this is going to give us and I'll move this final equation down here. This is going to give us our manipulated first formation equation as two moles of our solid sulfur added to three moles of our oxygen gas. And sorry, this should be flipped. So this is actually going to be on the product side here, And this is produced from two moles of our sulfur trioxide gas. And then when we take that and they'll be a formation and multiply it by two. As well as flipping our sign there, we're going to get an entropy of formation equal to 91.4 kg jewels. And this is positive because we flip the sign due to us having to reverse our equation to get our reactant and products on the proper side. So this would be our new equation for the first equation there. And moving on to the second equation, we want to compare how this should be manipulated to end up with our final equation. So comparing it to our final equation, we do have all of our reactant and products on the proper side. However, we should end up with two moles of our sulfur dioxide gas. So we're going to actually multiply everything in this equation by two, including our entropy of formation. And so this would give us a new manipulated equation where we have two moles of our solid sulfur Added to two moles of our oxygen gas, producing two moles of our silver dioxide gas. And sorry, that should be a two there And then giving us an entropy of formation equal to a value of two times our original value, which gives us an amount of negative 5 93.6 kg jewels. And so now our next step is to add these two equations up to see how they give us our final equation. So we're going to go ahead and cancel out Our three moles of our oxygen gas Um with two moles of our oxygen gas and that's going to leave us with one mole of oxygen gas behind from our first equation. And we can also cancel out our two moles of our solid sulfur with the two moles of solid sulfur in the second equation. So everything that's left behind is going to give us our two moles of our sulfur trioxide gas, producing one mole of our oxygen gas and two moles of our silver dioxide gas. And now to find our final entropy, we're going to find that by taking our entropy from our first manipulated equation 7 91.4 kg jewels and adding that to our second manipulated entropy from the second equation, which is negative 5 93.6 kg jewels. And this gives us a final entropy value for our third equation equal to 1 97.8 kg jewels. So this is going to complete this example as our final answer for our change in entropy for our reaction, where two moles of sulfur trioxide produced two moles of sulfur dioxide and one mole of oxygen gas. So this completes this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 20.0-L volume of an ideal gas in a cylinder with a piston is at a pressure of 3.0 atm. Enough weight is suddenly removed from the piston to lower the external pressure to 1.5 atm. The gas then expands at constant temperature until its pressure is 1.5 atm. Find w.

2215
views
Textbook Question

When 10.00 g of phosphorus is burned in O2( g) to form P4O10(s), enough heat is generated to raise the temperature of 2950 g of water from 18.0 °C to 38.0 °C. Calculate the enthalpy of formation of P4O10(s) under these conditions.

2187
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

The ΔH for the oxidation of sulfur in the gas phase to SO3 is -204 kJ/mol and for the oxidation of SO2 to SO3 is 89.5 kJ/mol. Find the enthalpy of formation of SO2 under these conditions.

1307
views
Textbook Question

A gaseous fuel mixture contains 25.3% methane (CH4), 38.2% ethane (C2H6), and the rest propane (C3H8) by volume. When the fuel mixture contained in a 1.55 L tank, stored at 755 mmHg and 298 K, undergoes complete combustion, how much heat is emitted? (Assume that the water produced by the combustion is in the gaseous state.)

2922
views
Textbook Question

A gaseous fuel mixture stored at 745 mmHg and 298 K contains only methane (CH4) and propane (C3H8). When 11.7 L of this fuel mixture is burned, it produces 769 kJ of heat. What is the mole fraction of methane in the mixture? (Assume that the water produced by the combustion is in the gaseous state.)

1781
views