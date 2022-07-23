Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 116
Chapter 7, Problem 116

A gaseous fuel mixture stored at 745 mmHg and 298 K contains only methane (CH4) and propane (C3H8). When 11.7 L of this fuel mixture is burned, it produces 769 kJ of heat. What is the mole fraction of methane in the mixture? (Assume that the water produced by the combustion is in the gaseous state.)

Video transcript

Everyone's here we have a 12.6 liter mixture of ethane and butane in the store that 751 mm of Mercury 298 Kelvin. And last calculate remote fraction of methane Given that the mixture produces 982 kg of heat when burned. We assume that the water produced by the reaction is a gas. I call it the mole fraction go to the mall of the so you by the total number of malls in the I need the first time in the total moles of gas is using the ideal gas saw, this is P. V. N. R. T. This is all for N. About R. T. And that's what we're looking for. The pressure 751 mm of mercury. But we need to convert to atmosphere. Have 760 in my career in one atmosphere. Okay. 0.988 atmosphere. The volume is 12.6 theaters. Our constant 0.086 Theatre. Some atmosphere by by Moles and Kelvin Temperature 198 Calvin will be playing the value's gonna get in. Was there a .988 atmosphere I was 12.6 l By 0.08 206 times atmosphere by by Most Times Kelvin 98 kelvin. Okay. 0.509 balls. And I feel that X people the malls of C two H six Um all of C3 H eight Equals 0.5 or nine minus X F. C2 H six 75 x two. Okay, Michelle's two c. 02. That's three h. 20. Delta H. for this is Megan. 1506 0.7 promote And we have 2" out And it's going to 75 x two X. L. C. four. Age 10. I was 13 - five x 202. That's a four c. of 10 Plus five H 20. That's an age. I get 2877.5 kg per mole Mm four H 20. This becomes five From 0.509 - X. And our total heat produced. Making sure the heat of the combustion of methane plus the heat of combustion of propane finest. The heat of vaporization of water. 982. Hello joes. You could sell 1,560.7 killed Jules. That was 2,877.5 killer jewels From 0.509 on his ex -40.6 L. Jos seven X. That's 2.545 minus five X. X. 0.30. two balls. The most. The most I think for the more fraction I think 0.302 5 0.509 0.593. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
