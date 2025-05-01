Problem 77
A voltaic cell employs the following redox reaction: Sn2+(aq) + Mn(s) → Sn(s) + Mn2+(aq) Calculate the cell potential at 25 °C under each set of conditions. c. [Sn2+] = 2.00 M; [Mn2+] = 0.0100 M
- A voltaic cell employs the redox reaction: 2 Fe3+(aq) + 3 Mg(s) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 Mg2+(aq). Calculate the cell potential at 25 °C under each set of conditions. a. standard conditions. b. [Fe3+] = 1.0 × 10^-3 M; [Mg2+] = 2.50 M. c. [Fe3+] = 2.00 M; [Mg2+] = 1.5 × 10^-3 M.
Problem 78
Problem 79
An electrochemical cell is based on these two half-reactions:
Ox: Pb(s) → Pb2+(aq, 0.10 M) + 2 e–
Red: MnO4–(aq, 1.50 M) + 4 H+(aq, 2.0 M) + 3 e– → MnO2(s) + 2 H2O(l)
Calculate the cell potential at 25 °C.
Problem 80
An electrochemical cell is based on these two half-reactions:
Ox: Sn(s) → Sn2+(aq, 2.00 M) + 2 e–
Red: ClO2(g, 0.100 atm) + e– → ClO2–(aq, 2.00 M)
Calculate the cell potential at 25 °C.
Problem 81b
A voltaic cell consists of a Zn/Zn2+ half-cell and a Ni/Ni2+ half-cell at 25 °C. The initial concentrations of Ni2+ and Zn2+ are 1.50 M and 0.100 M, respectively. b. What is the cell potential when the concentration of Ni2+ has fallen to 0.500 M?
Problem 81c
A voltaic cell consists of a Zn/Zn2+ half-cell and a Ni/Ni2+ half-cell at 25 °C. The initial concentrations of Ni2+ and Zn2+ are 1.50 M and 0.100 M, respectively. c. What are the concentrations of Ni2+ and Zn2+ when the cell potential falls to 0.45 V?
Problem 82a
A voltaic cell consists of a Pb/Pb2+ half-cell and a Cu/Cu2+ half-cell at 25°C. The initial concentrations of Pb2+ and Cu2+ are 0.0500 M and 1.50 M, respectively. a. What is the initial cell potential?
Problem 82b
A voltaic cell consists of a Pb/Pb2+ half-cell and a Cu/Cu2+ half-cell at 25°C. The initial concentrations of Pb2+ and Cu2+ are 0.0500 M and 1.50 M, respectively. b. What is the cell potential when the concentration of Cu2+ has fallen to 0.200 M?
Problem 82c
A voltaic cell consists of a Pb/Pb2+ half-cell and a Cu/Cu2+ half-cell at 25°C. The initial concentrations of Pb2+ and Cu2+ are 0.0500 M and 1.50 M, respectively. c. What are the concentrations of Pb2+ and Cu2+ when the cell potential falls to 0.35 V?
Problem 83
Make a sketch of a concentration cell employing two Zn/Zn2+ half-cells. The concentration of Zn2+ in one of the half-cells is 2.0 M and the concentration in the other half-cell is 1.0×10–3 M. Label the anode and the cathode and indicate the half-reaction occuring at each electrode. Also indicate the direction of electron flow.
Problem 84b
Consider the concentration cell: b. Indicate the direction of electron flow.
Problem 84c
Consider the concentration cell:
c. Indicate what happens to the concentration of Pb2+ in each half-cell.
Problem 86
A Cu/Cu2+ concentration cell has a voltage of 0.22 V at 25 °C. The concentration of Cu2+ in one of the half-cells is 1.5×10–3 M. What is the concentration of Cu2+ in the other half-cell? (Assume the concentration in the unknown cell is the lower of the two concentrations.)
Problem 87
Determine the optimum mass ratio of Zn to MnO2 in an alkaline battery.
Problem 88
What mass of lead sulfate is formed in a lead–acid storage battery when 1.00 g of Pb undergoes oxidation?
- Refer to the tabulated values of ∆Gf° in Appendix IIB to calculate E°cell for a fuel cell that employs the reaction between methane gas (CH4) and oxygen to form carbon dioxide and gaseous water.
Problem 89
Problem 90
Refer to the tabulated values of ∆G°f in Appendix IIB to calculate E°cell for the fuel-cell breathalyzer, which employs the following reaction. ((∆G° for HC2H3O2(g) = -374.2 kJ/mol.)
CH3CH2OH(g) + O2(g) → HC2H3O2(g) + H2O(g)
Problem 91a
Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. a. Zn
Problem 91b
Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. b. Sn
Problem 91c
Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. c. Mn
Problem 92a
Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. a. Mg
Problem 92b
Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. b. Cr
Problem 93b
Consider the electrolytic cell: b. Indicate the direction of electron flow.
Problem 94
Draw an electrolytic cell in which Mn2+ is reduced to Mn and Sn is oxidized to Sn2+. Label the anode and cathode, indicate the direction of electron flow, and write an equation for the half-reaction occurring at each electrode. What minimum voltage is necessary to drive the reaction?
Problem 95
Write equations for the half-reactions that occur in the electrolysis of molten potassium bromide.
Problem 96
What products are obtained in the electrolysis of molten NaI?
- Write equations for the half-reactions that occur in the electrolysis of a mixture of molten potassium bromide and molten lithium bromide.
Problem 97
Problem 98
What products are obtained in the electrolysis of a molten mixture of KI and KBr?
Problem 100a
Write equations for the half-reactions that occur at the anode and cathode for the electrolysis of each aqueous solution. a. Ni(NO3)2(aq)
Problem 101
Make a sketch of an electrolysis cell that electroplates copper onto other metal surfaces. Label the anode and the cathode and indicate the reactions that occur at each.
Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
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