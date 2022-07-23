Nernst Equation

The Nernst equation relates the electrode potential of a half-cell to the concentrations of the reactants and products involved in the redox reaction. It is expressed as E = E° - (RT/nF) ln(Q), where E is the cell potential, E° is the standard potential, n is the number of moles of electrons transferred, and F is Faraday's constant. This equation is crucial for calculating the Gibbs free energy change in electrochemical reactions at non-standard conditions.