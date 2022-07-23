Textbook Question
Calculate the equilibrium constant for each of the reactions in Problem 70.
Calculate the equilibrium constant for each of the reactions in Problem 70.
Use tabulated electrode potentials to calculate 𝛥𝐺rxn° for each reaction at 25 °C. c. O2( g) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 Cu(s)¡4 OH-(aq) + 2 Cu2+(aq)
Calculate E°cell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. c. PbO2(s) + 4 H+(aq) + Sn(s) → Pb2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + Sn2+(aq)
Use tabulated electrode potentials to calculate 𝛥𝐺rxn° for each reaction at 25 °C. c. Br2(l) + 2Cl–(aq) → 2 Br–(aq) + Cl2(g)
Which metal cation is the best oxidizing agent? a. Zn2+ b. Sn2+ c. Cd2+ d. Ni2+