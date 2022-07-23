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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 70a
Chapter 20, Problem 70a

Use tabulated electrode potentials to calculate 𝛥𝐺rxn° for each reaction at 25 °C. a. MnO2(s) + 4 H+(aq) + Cu(s)¡Mn2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + Cu2+(aq)

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1
Identify the half-reactions involved in the given redox reaction.
Write the reduction half-reaction and find its standard reduction potential (E°).
Write the oxidation half-reaction and find its standard oxidation potential (E°).
Calculate the standard cell potential (E°cell) by subtracting the oxidation potential from the reduction potential.
Use the formula 𝛥𝐺° = -nFE°cell to calculate the standard Gibbs free energy change, where n is the number of moles of electrons transferred and F is the Faraday constant.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrode Potentials

Electrode potentials, measured in volts, indicate the tendency of a chemical species to be reduced. Standard electrode potentials (E°) are measured under standard conditions (1 M concentration, 1 atm pressure, and 25 °C) and are used to predict the direction of redox reactions. A higher E° value suggests a greater likelihood of reduction, which is essential for calculating Gibbs free energy changes in electrochemical reactions.
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Standard Cell Potential

Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)

Gibbs free energy (ΔG) is a thermodynamic quantity that indicates the spontaneity of a reaction. It is calculated using the equation ΔG = ΔG° + RT ln(Q), where ΔG° is the standard Gibbs free energy change, R is the gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and Q is the reaction quotient. A negative ΔG indicates a spontaneous reaction, while a positive ΔG suggests non-spontaneity.
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Nernst Equation

The Nernst equation relates the electrode potential of a half-cell to the concentrations of the reactants and products involved in the redox reaction. It is expressed as E = E° - (RT/nF) ln(Q), where E is the cell potential, E° is the standard potential, n is the number of moles of electrons transferred, and F is Faraday's constant. This equation is crucial for calculating the Gibbs free energy change in electrochemical reactions at non-standard conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the equilibrium constant for each of the reactions in Problem 70.

Textbook Question

Use tabulated electrode potentials to calculate 𝛥𝐺rxn° for each reaction at 25 °C. c. O2( g) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 Cu(s)¡4 OH-(aq) + 2 Cu2+(aq)

Textbook Question

Calculate E°cell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. c. PbO2(s) + 4 H+(aq) + Sn(s) → Pb2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + Sn2+(aq)

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Textbook Question

Use tabulated electrode potentials to calculate 𝛥𝐺rxn° for each reaction at 25 °C. c. Br2(l) + 2Cl–(aq) → 2 Br–(aq) + Cl2(g)

Textbook Question

Which metal cation is the best oxidizing agent? a. Zn2+ b. Sn2+ c. Cd2+ d. Ni2+