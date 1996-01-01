- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Three autosomal recessive mutations in Drosophila, all with tan eye color (r1, r2, and r3), are independently isolated and subjected to complementation analysis. Of the results shown below, which, if any, are alleles of one another? Predict the results of the cross that is not shown—
Which of the following sex chromosome pairs is caused from nondisjunction?
The discussion centers on extensions and modifications of Mendelian principles and ratios. In the process, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
For genes whose expression seems to be tied to the sex of individuals, how do we know whether a gene is X-linked in contrast to exhibiting sex-limited or sex-influenced inheritance?
How do we know that specific genes are located on the sex-determining chromosomes rather than on autosomes?
Sex-Linked Genes practice set
