Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Genetics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage

Trihybrid Cross

Next Topic
1

concept

Trihybrid Cross

clock
26m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
2
Problem

The following table shows data from a cross (ABC x abc) examining three genes (a, b, and c). Calculate the recombination frequency for A and B 

3
Problem

The following table shows data from a cross examining three genes (a, b, and c). Calculate the recombination frequency for A and C 

4
Problem

The following table shows data from a cross examining three genes (a, b, and c). Calculate the recombination frequency for B and C 

5
Problem

The following table shows data from a cross examining three genes (a, b, and c). Determine the order of genes 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.