Trihybrid Cross
The following table shows data from a cross (ABC x abc) examining three genes (a, b, and c). Calculate the recombination frequency for A and B
The following table shows data from a cross examining three genes (a, b, and c). Calculate the recombination frequency for A and C
The following table shows data from a cross examining three genes (a, b, and c). Calculate the recombination frequency for B and C
The following table shows data from a cross examining three genes (a, b, and c). Determine the order of genes