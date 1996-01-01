- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
List three types of alternative splicing patterns and how they lead to the production of different protein isoforms.
Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories and interchromatin compartments.
Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.
Consider the CT/CGRP example of alternative splicing shown in Figure 16.9. Which different types of alternative splicing patterns are represented?
Nonsense-mediated decay is an mRNA surveillance pathway that eliminates mRNAs with premature stop codons. How does the cell distinguish between normal mRNAs and those with a premature stop?
Present an overview of RNA interference (RNAi). How does the silencing process begin, and what major components participate?
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation practice set
