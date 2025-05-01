- Download the worksheet to save time writing
_________ show the relative locations of genetic markers on a chromosome and are based on how frequently the markers are inherited together.
The idea of genetic linkage is the basis for a genetic map. This idea states that if there is a ______ distance between two linked genes on a chromosome, there is a ______ chance that those two genes will be inherited together.
The exchange of segments between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes is termed:
In an experiment, researchers are studying two genes in mice that control fur color and eye color. The genes are located on the same chromosome, and the alleles for the genes are as follows:
Gene 1: Black fur (B) is dominant to brown fur (b)
Gene 2: Red eyes (R) are dominant to black eyes (r)
In the F1 generation of a cross between two pure-breeding parents (BBRR x bbrr), all the offspring had black fur and red eyes. The F1 mice were then crossed with bbrr mice to produce the F2 generation.
Out of 100 F2 mice, the researchers observed the following phenotypes:
Black fur, red eyes: 48
Black fur, black eyes: 16
Brown fur, red eyes: 20
Brown fur, black eyes: 16
What is the recombination frequency between the two genes?
In experiments published in 1933, Barbara McClintock studied potential genetic linkage in corn (Zea mays) for genes controlling kernel color (colored is dominant to colorless) and endosperm composition (starchy is dominant to sugary). McClintock performed two crosses. In the first cross, pure-breeding colored (CC), starchy-kernel (SS) plants were crossed to plants pure-breeding for colorless (cc), sugary (ss) kernels. The F₁ of this cross were test-crossed to colorless (cc), and sugary (ss) plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:
Phenotype Number
Colored, starchy 731
Colorless, sugary 714
Colored, sugary 28
Colorless, starchy 9
Total 1482
Considering the given data, which of the following statements is therefore true?
Suppose two genes are located in the same chromosome and they undergo crossing over with another homologous chromosome. If the frequency of gametes containing alleles in the parental configuration is 48% each and the frequency of gametes containing recombinant configuration is 2% each, which of the following conclusions is therefore true?
Consider the following recombination frequencies of three genes on chromosome 5 of a mouse:
A-D: 11 cM
A-G: 15 cM
D-G: 4 cM
Which of the following gives the correct gene sequence?
The DNA sequences for five individuals at a particular genomic region are given below.
Individual 1: AGGCTACCGT
Individual 2: AGGCTACCGG
Individual 3: AGGCTACCGC
Individual 4: AGGCTACCGT
Individual 5: AGGCTACCGA
Which of the following gives the correct haplotype sequence for this region?
Four genes are all located on the same chromosome. The genes have the following recombination frequencies:
G-I: 3%
F-H: 9%
I-F: 15%
I-H: 24%
G-H: 27%
G-F: 18%
Considering the mentioned data, which of the following images illustrates the correct gene sequence in the chromosome?
In a trihybrid cross, the expected number of double crossovers is 20 and the observed number is 10. What is the interference value?
After crossing organisms with AABBCC and aabbcc genotypes, we obtain offspring from F1 progeny that are heterozygous for all traits (AaBbCc). We then cross the F1 trihybrid with another organism that is homozygous recessive for the three traits and obtain offspring that have the following genotypes (shorthand):
ABC: 420
abc: 389
AbC: 93
aBc: 82
ABc: 62
abC: 68
aBC:12
Abc: 7
Which of the following shorthand genotypes are considered double crossovers?