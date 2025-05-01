4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage - Part 1 of 2
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Crossing Over and Recombinants / Problem 5
In experiments published in 1933, Barbara McClintock studied potential genetic linkage in corn (Zea mays) for genes controlling kernel color (colored is dominant to colorless) and endosperm composition (starchy is dominant to sugary). McClintock performed two crosses. In the first cross, pure-breeding colored (CC), starchy-kernel (SS) plants were crossed to plants pure-breeding for colorless (cc), sugary (ss) kernels. The F₁ of this cross were test-crossed to colorless (cc), and sugary (ss) plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:
Phenotype Number
Colored, starchy 731
Colorless, sugary 714
Colored, sugary 28
Colorless, starchy 9
Total 1482
Considering the given data, which of the following statements is therefore true?
Learn this concept