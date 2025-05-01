4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Crossing Over and Recombinants / Problem 5

In experiments published in 1933, Barbara McClintock studied potential genetic linkage in corn (Zea mays) for genes controlling kernel color (colored is dominant to colorless) and endosperm composition (starchy is dominant to sugary). McClintock performed two crosses. In the first cross, pure-breeding colored (CC), starchy-kernel (SS) plants were crossed to plants pure-breeding for colorless (cc), sugary (ss) kernels. The F₁ of this cross were test-crossed to colorless (cc), and sugary (ss) plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:



Phenotype Number

Colored, starchy 731

Colorless, sugary 714

Colored, sugary 28

Colorless, starchy 9

Total 1482



Considering the given data, which of the following statements is therefore true?