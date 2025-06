4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Mapping Genes / Problem 9

Four genes are all located on the same chromosome. The genes have the following recombination frequencies:



G-I: 3%

F-H: 9%

I-F: 15%

I-H: 24%

G-H: 27%

G-F: 18%



Considering the mentioned data, which of the following images illustrates the correct gene sequence in the chromosome?