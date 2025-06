4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Mapping Genes / Problem 8

The DNA sequences for five individuals at a particular genomic region are given below.



Individual 1: AGGCTACCGT

Individual 2: AGGCTACCGG

Individual 3: AGGCTACCGC

Individual 4: AGGCTACCGT

Individual 5: AGGCTACCGA



Which of the following gives the correct haplotype sequence for this region?