In a study of the inheritance of two genes in pea plants, a researcher crossed a pure-breeding plant with yellow, round seeds (YYRR) to a pure-breeding plant with green, wrinkled seeds (yyrr). All of the F₁ offspring had yellow, round seeds (YyRr). The researcher then crossed the F₁ to each other to produce an F₂ generation.



The results of the F₂ generation are as follows:



Phenotype Number

Yellow, round 602

Yellow, wrinkled 191

Green, round 202

Green, wrinkled 605

Total 1600



Using the chi-square test, which of the following statements can be true?