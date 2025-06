4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Crossing Over and Recombinants / Problem 4

Consider that there are five genes p, q, x, y, z. Determine the sequence of genes on the chromosomes if the cross-over percentage between linked genes is as follows:

1) p and y = 25%, 2) p and z = 15%, 3) p and q = 15%, 4) y and x = 10%, 5) z and q = 30%, 6) z and y = 10%.