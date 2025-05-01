4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Crossing Over and Recombinants / Problem 5

We observed in the garden that green-seeded (G) peas are dominant over yellow-seeded (g) peas and purple-flowered (P) peas are dominant over white-flowered (p) peas. We conducted an experiment by crossing the dominant true-breeding peas and recessive true-breeding peas and obtained heterozygous offspring. After obtaining the F1 dihybrid, we conducted a test cross by crossing the F1 dihybrid in a recessive true-breeding pea. We then obtain a total of 135 recombinants out of 520 offspring in the F2 progeny. Using these values, what is the distance between gene G and gene P?