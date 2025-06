4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Crossing Over and Recombinants / Problem 6

The genes for purple eye (p) and vestigial wing (vg) are 10.7 m.u. apart. The following cross was done in Drosophila: p+vg+/pvg x pvg/pvg, and 1000 offspring were obtained. Calculate the total number of recombinant offspring.