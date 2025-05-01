- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In cattles, the polled (absence of horn) condition is dominant over horned, and the coat color is controlled by two codominant alleles. The genotype RR produces red coat color, RW produces roan, and WW produces white. A dairy farmer crossed a PpRW bull with a ppWW cow. What is the probability that the offspring of this cross will be polled white?
Galactosemia happens when there's a change (mutation) in the genes that make an enzyme that breaks down galactose. To have galactosemia, a child must inherit two galactosemia genes, one from each parent. If both the parents who were found to be galactosemia carriers are planning for a child, what will be the probability that the child will be a carrier, affected or healthy, respectively?
If a brown long-haired (BBcc) dog is crossed with a white short-haired (bbCC) dog, what will be the phenotype of their offspring?
A male heterozygous for the cystic fibrosis (CF) mutation 'G542X' marries a female heterozygous for the CF mutation 'G551D'. The G542X mutation causes defective CFTR protein (an ATP- and phosphorylation-dependent chloride channel) production, while the G551D mutation causes defective regulation of CFTR protein. Determine the probability of the couple having an affected child.
A geneticist cross-fertilized two pea plants and obtained the following F1 progeny.
Round seeded =77, wrinkled seeded= 77
The allele for roundness, "R", is completely dominant over the allele for wrinkledness, "r". What is the probability of having a homozygous round offspring from a cross between F1 round and wrinkled?
Albinism is a rare genetic disorder where a person does not have the usual amount of melanin pigment. Mr. X is suffering from albinism, whereas Mrs. X is normal, but her father was albino. What is the probability of their next child being normal? (Note: The allele for normal is "A" and for albino is "a" and albino is a recessive genetic disorder)
Geneticists use Punnett squares to predict the genotypic or phenotypic probabilities of various genetic crosses. Which genotype belongs to the "X" and "Y" in the lower boxes of the illustration below?