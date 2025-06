2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance / Probability and Genetics / Problem 6

Albinism is a rare genetic disorder where a person does not have the usual amount of melanin pigment. Mr. X is suffering from albinism, whereas Mrs. X is normal, but her father was albino. What is the probability of their next child being normal? (Note: The allele for normal is "A" and for albino is "a" and albino is a recessive genetic disorder)