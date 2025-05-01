2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance / Probability and Genetics / Problem 2

Galactosemia happens when there's a change (mutation) in the genes that make an enzyme that breaks down galactose. To have galactosemia, a child must inherit two galactosemia genes, one from each parent. If both the parents who were found to be galactosemia carriers are planning for a child, what will be the probability that the child will be a carrier, affected or healthy, respectively?