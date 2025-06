2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance / Probability and Genetics / Problem 5

A geneticist cross-fertilized two pea plants and obtained the following F1 progeny.

Round seeded =77, wrinkled seeded= 77

The allele for roundness, "R", is completely dominant over the allele for wrinkledness, "r". What is the probability of having a homozygous round offspring from a cross between F1 round and wrinkled?