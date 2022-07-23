Textbook Question
Describe the role of ¹⁵N in the Meselson–Stahl experiment.
Predict the results of the experiment by Taylor, Woods, and Hughes if replication were
(a) conservative and
(b) dispersive.
What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?
Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?
Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?
What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?