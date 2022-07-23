Textbook Question
What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?
How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?
Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?
What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?
Summarize and compare the properties of DNA polymerase I, II, and III.
List and describe the function of the ten subunits constituting DNA polymerase III. Distinguish between the holoenzyme and the core enzyme.