Write a short essay that distinguishes between the terms replication and synthesis, as applied to DNA. Which of the two is most closely allied with the field of biochemistry?
Compare conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive modes of DNA replication.
Describe the role of ¹⁵N in the Meselson–Stahl experiment.
What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?
How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?
Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?