Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - DNA Replication
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 10 - DNA ReplicationProblem 9
Chapter 10, Problem 9

Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary known activities of DNA polymerase I, which include its 5' to 3' polymerase activity, 3' to 5' exonuclease proofreading activity, and 5' to 3' exonuclease activity.
Recognize that DNA polymerase I has relatively low processivity, meaning it can add only a limited number of nucleotides before dissociating from the DNA template.
Note that DNA polymerase I's 5' to 3' exonuclease activity allows it to remove RNA primers but also limits its ability to synthesize long stretches of DNA continuously.
Consider that the enzyme's slower rate of DNA synthesis compared to other polymerases suggests it is not the main enzyme responsible for rapid and complete DNA replication.
Conclude that these characteristics—low processivity, presence of 5' to 3' exonuclease activity, and slower synthesis rate—raised doubts about DNA polymerase I being the primary enzyme for complete DNA replication in vivo.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
54s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Polymerase I Enzymatic Activities

DNA Polymerase I possesses multiple enzymatic functions, including 5' to 3' polymerase activity, 3' to 5' exonuclease proofreading, and 5' to 3' exonuclease activity. The presence of the 5' to 3' exonuclease allows it to remove RNA primers, but its relatively slow polymerization rate compared to other polymerases raised questions about its role in complete DNA replication.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:44
Repair Pathways

Processivity of DNA Polymerase I

Processivity refers to the number of nucleotides a polymerase can add before dissociating from the DNA template. DNA Polymerase I has low processivity, meaning it frequently dissociates, which is inefficient for synthesizing long DNA strands required for complete replication, suggesting it may not be the main enzyme for this task.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing

Role of DNA Polymerase I in DNA Replication vs. Repair

While DNA Polymerase I can synthesize DNA, its primary in vivo role is believed to be removing RNA primers and filling short gaps during DNA repair and Okazaki fragment processing. This specialized function contrasts with the high-speed, high-processivity synthesis needed for complete genome replication, implicating other polymerases in that role.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the results of the experiment by Taylor, Woods, and Hughes if replication were

(a) conservative and

(b) dispersive.

1076
views
Textbook Question

What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?

908
views
Textbook Question

How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?

726
views
Textbook Question

Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?

926
views
Textbook Question

What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?

897
views
Textbook Question

Summarize and compare the properties of DNA polymerase I, II, and III.

1137
views