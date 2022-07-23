Textbook Question
Predict the results of the experiment by Taylor, Woods, and Hughes if replication were
(a) conservative and
(b) dispersive.
What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?
How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?
Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?
What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?
Summarize and compare the properties of DNA polymerase I, II, and III.