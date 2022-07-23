Textbook Question
Compare conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive modes of DNA replication.
1298
views
Compare conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive modes of DNA replication.
Describe the role of ¹⁵N in the Meselson–Stahl experiment.
Predict the results of the experiment by Taylor, Woods, and Hughes if replication were
(a) conservative and
(b) dispersive.
How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?
Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?
Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?