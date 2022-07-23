Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - DNA Replication
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 10 - DNA ReplicationProblem 7
Chapter 10, Problem 7

What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA polymerase I requires a template strand of DNA to guide the synthesis of the new DNA strand, so the first requirement is a single-stranded DNA template.
Recognize that DNA polymerase I cannot initiate DNA synthesis de novo; it needs a primer with a free 3'-OH group to add nucleotides, so a primer annealed to the template is necessary.
Provide the four deoxyribonucleotide triphosphates (dNTPs): dATP, dTTP, dGTP, and dCTP, which serve as the building blocks for the new DNA strand.
Include the DNA polymerase I enzyme itself, which catalyzes the polymerization reaction by adding nucleotides to the primer in the 5' to 3' direction.
Ensure the reaction mixture contains an appropriate buffer with Mg^{2+} ions, as these are essential cofactors for the enzymatic activity of DNA polymerase I.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of DNA Polymerase I

DNA Polymerase I is an enzyme that synthesizes DNA by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing strand. It requires a template strand to guide the sequence and can also remove RNA primers through its exonuclease activity, making it essential for DNA replication and repair.
Requirements for DNA Synthesis

In vitro DNA synthesis by DNA Polymerase I requires a single-stranded DNA template, a primer with a free 3'-OH group to initiate synthesis, all four deoxynucleotide triphosphates (dNTPs) as substrates, and appropriate buffer conditions including Mg2+ ions for enzyme activity.
Primer-Template Structure

DNA Polymerase I cannot start DNA synthesis de novo; it needs a primer annealed to the template strand. The primer provides the free 3'-OH end necessary for the enzyme to add nucleotides, ensuring accurate and efficient DNA elongation.
