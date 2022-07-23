Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 17 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 16
Chapter 17, Problem 16

How is fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) used to produce a spectral karyotype?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is a technique that uses fluorescently labeled DNA probes to bind to specific sequences on chromosomes, allowing visualization under a fluorescence microscope.
Recognize that in spectral karyotyping (SKY), multiple different DNA probes, each labeled with a unique combination of fluorescent dyes, are used simultaneously to paint each chromosome in a distinct color.
Prepare metaphase chromosome spreads from cells and apply the mixture of fluorescent probes so that each chromosome hybridizes with its specific probe set.
Use a specialized fluorescence microscope equipped with spectral imaging capabilities to capture the emission spectra from each chromosome, allowing the differentiation of all chromosomes based on their unique fluorescent signatures.
Combine the spectral data to generate a full-color karyotype image where each chromosome pair is distinctly colored, facilitating the identification of chromosomal abnormalities and rearrangements.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
34s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

FISH is a molecular technique that uses fluorescently labeled DNA probes to bind specific chromosome regions in fixed cells. This allows visualization of genetic material under a fluorescence microscope, enabling detection of chromosomal abnormalities or specific DNA sequences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Spectral Karyotyping (SKY)

Spectral karyotyping is a cytogenetic method that uses multiple fluorescent probes, each specific to different chromosomes, to produce a color-coded image of the entire chromosome set. This technique helps identify chromosomal rearrangements and abnormalities by assigning unique spectral signatures to each chromosome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:35
Human Sex Chromosomes

Chromosome Identification and Analysis

Chromosome identification involves distinguishing individual chromosomes based on size, banding patterns, or fluorescent signals. In spectral karyotyping, the combined fluorescent signals from FISH probes allow precise identification and analysis of chromosomal structure and abnormalities in a single assay.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges

(a) 92-26 °C

(b) 45-65 °C and

(c) 65-75 °C

667
views
Textbook Question

We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?

520
views
Textbook Question

Traditional Sanger sequencing has largely been replaced in recent years by next-generation and third-generation sequencing approaches. Describe advantages of these sequencing methods over first-generation Sanger sequencing.

520
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a knockout animal and a transgenic animal?

848
views
Textbook Question

One complication of making a transgenic animal is that the transgene may integrate at random into the coding region, or the regulatory region, of an endogenous gene. What might be the consequences of such random integrations? How might this complicate genetic analysis of the transgene?

658
views
Textbook Question

When disrupting a mouse gene by knockout, why is it desirable to breed mice until offspring homozygous (−/−) for the knockout target gene are obtained?

476
views