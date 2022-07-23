What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?
In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges
(a) 92-26 °C
(b) 45-65 °C and
(c) 65-75 °C
Key Concepts
Denaturation in PCR
Annealing of Primers
Extension or Elongation
In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?
If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?
We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?
Traditional Sanger sequencing has largely been replaced in recent years by next-generation and third-generation sequencing approaches. Describe advantages of these sequencing methods over first-generation Sanger sequencing.
How is fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) used to produce a spectral karyotype?