We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?
Understand that the DNA polymerase used in PCR is not the typical enzyme found in most organisms, which usually function best around 37°C (human body temperature).
Recognize that PCR requires repeated heating steps (denaturation at around 95°C), so the DNA polymerase must be stable and active at higher temperatures (65–75°C for annealing and extension).
Identify that the DNA polymerase used in PCR is derived from thermophilic bacteria, such as Thermus aquaticus, which naturally live in hot environments like hot springs.
Know that this thermophilic DNA polymerase is heat-stable, meaning it does not denature at high temperatures and can maintain its enzymatic activity during the PCR cycles.
Conclude that the special property of the DNA polymerase used in PCR is its thermostability, allowing it to function effectively at elevated temperatures required for the PCR process.
Thermostability of DNA Polymerase
Thermostability refers to an enzyme's ability to remain stable and functional at high temperatures. The DNA polymerase used in PCR, such as Taq polymerase, is derived from thermophilic bacteria and can withstand repeated heating cycles without denaturing, allowing it to synthesize DNA efficiently at elevated temperatures.
PCR Thermal Cycling
PCR involves repeated cycles of heating and cooling to denature DNA, anneal primers, and extend new DNA strands. The high temperatures (usually 65–75°C for extension) require an enzyme that can function optimally under these conditions, which is why a thermostable DNA polymerase is essential for the process.
Source of DNA Polymerase in PCR
The DNA polymerase used in PCR is typically isolated from thermophilic organisms like Thermus aquaticus. These organisms live in hot environments, so their enzymes have evolved to function at high temperatures, making their polymerases ideal for PCR applications.
