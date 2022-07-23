If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?
Traditional Sanger sequencing has largely been replaced in recent years by next-generation and third-generation sequencing approaches. Describe advantages of these sequencing methods over first-generation Sanger sequencing.
Key Concepts
Sanger Sequencing (First-Generation Sequencing)
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Third-Generation Sequencing
In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges
(a) 92-26 °C
(b) 45-65 °C and
(c) 65-75 °C
We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?
How is fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) used to produce a spectral karyotype?
What is the difference between a knockout animal and a transgenic animal?
One complication of making a transgenic animal is that the transgene may integrate at random into the coding region, or the regulatory region, of an endogenous gene. What might be the consequences of such random integrations? How might this complicate genetic analysis of the transgene?