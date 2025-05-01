In humans, the ABO blood type is under the control of autosomal multiple alleles. Color blindness is a recessive X-linked trait. If two parents who are both type A and have normal vision produce a son who is color-blind and is type O, what is the probability that their next child will be a female who has normal vision and is type O?
In cats, orange coat color is determined by the b allele, and black coat color is determined by the B allele. The heterozygous condition results in a coat pattern known as tortoiseshell. These genes are X-linked. What kinds of offspring would be expected from a cross of a black male and a tortoiseshell female? What are the chances of getting a tortoiseshell male?
Key Concepts
X-linked Inheritance
Alleles and Phenotypes in Coat Color
Punnett Square and Probability in Genetic Crosses
In goats, the development of the beard is due to a recessive gene. The following cross involving true-breeding goats was made and carried to the F₂ generation:
Offer an explanation for the inheritance and expression of this trait, diagramming the cross. Propose one or more crosses to test your hypothesis.
In Drosophila, an X-linked recessive mutation, scalloped (sd), causes irregular wing margins. Diagram the F₁ and F₂ results if (a) a scalloped female is crossed with a normal male; (b) a scalloped male is crossed with a normal female. Compare these results with those that would be obtained if the scalloped gene were autosomal.
Another recessive mutation in Drosophila, ebony (e), is on an autosome (chromosome 3) and causes darkening of the body compared with wild-type flies. What phenotypic F₁ and F₂ male and female ratios will result if a scalloped-winged female with normal body color is crossed with a normal-winged ebony male?
Work out this problem by both the Punnett square method and the forked-line method.
While vermilion is X-linked in Drosophila and causes the eye color to be bright red, brown is an autosomal recessive mutation that causes the eye to be brown. Flies carrying both mutations lose all pigmentation and are white-eyed. Predict the F₁ and F₂ results of the following crosses:
vermilion females x brown males