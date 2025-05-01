Skip to main content
Chapter 4, Problem 23

Three autosomal recessive mutations in Drosophila, all with tan eye color (r1, r2, and r3), are independently isolated and subjected to complementation analysis. Of the results shown below, which, if any, are alleles of one another? Predict the results of the cross that is not shown—

1
Step 1: Understand the concept of complementation analysis. When two mutations are crossed, if the offspring show the wild-type phenotype, the mutations complement each other and are likely in different genes. If the offspring show the mutant phenotype, the mutations fail to complement and are likely alleles of the same gene.
Step 2: Identify the crosses given in the problem and note the phenotypes of the offspring for each cross between the mutations r1, r2, and r3. Determine which crosses show complementation (wild-type eyes) and which show failure to complement (tan eyes).
Step 3: Use the complementation results to group the mutations. Mutations that fail to complement each other belong to the same complementation group (i.e., are alleles of the same gene). Mutations that complement each other belong to different genes.
Step 4: For the cross that is not shown, predict the phenotype of the offspring based on the complementation groups established. If the two mutations are in the same group, expect mutant phenotype; if in different groups, expect wild-type phenotype.
Step 5: Summarize which mutations are alleles of one another based on the complementation groups and state the predicted phenotype for the missing cross accordingly.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Mutations

Autosomal recessive mutations require two copies of the mutant allele for the phenotype to be expressed. In Drosophila, these mutations are located on non-sex chromosomes and typically result in a loss-of-function phenotype, such as tan eye color in this case.
Complementation Analysis

Complementation analysis tests whether two mutations causing similar phenotypes are in the same gene (allelic) or in different genes. If two mutations complement, the heterozygote shows a wild-type phenotype, indicating mutations are in different genes; if not, they are alleles of the same gene.
Allelic Relationships and Predicting Cross Outcomes

Alleles are different versions of the same gene. When crossing two mutants, if they fail to complement, the offspring show the mutant phenotype, indicating allelism. Predicting results of untested crosses involves applying complementation principles to infer whether mutations are allelic or not.
