A portion of a polypeptide contains the amino acids Trp-Lys-Met-Ala-Val. Write the possible mRNA and template-strand DNA sequences. (Hint: Use A/G and T/C to indicate that either adenine/guanine or thymine/cytosine could occur in a particular position, and use N to indicate that any DNA nucleotide could appear.)
Using the following amino acid sequences obtained from different species of apes, construct a phylogenetic tree of the apes.
Key Concepts
Amino Acid Sequences
Phylogenetic Tree
Molecular Phylogenetics
The following segment of DNA is the template strand transcribed into mRNA:
5'-...GACATGGAA...-3'
What is the sequence of mRNA created from this sequence?
The following segment of DNA is the template strand transcribed into mRNA:
5'-...GACATGGAA...-3'
What is the amino acid sequence produced by translation?
Examine the following figure and answer the following questions.
How many clades are shown in the figure?
Examine the following figure and answer the following questions.
What characteristic is shared by all clades in the figure?
Examine the following figure and answer the following questions.
What characteristics are shared by the mammalian clade and the primate clade? What characteristic distinguishes the primates from other members of the mammalian clade?