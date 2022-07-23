A pair of homologous chromosomes in Drosophila has the following content (single letters represent genes):
Chromosome 1RNMDHBGKWU
Chromosome 2RNMDHBDHBGKWU
What term best describes this situation?
What term best describes this situation?
Diagram the pairing of these homologous chromosomes in prophase I.
What term best describes the unusual structure that forms during pairing of these chromosomes?
An animal heterozygous for a reciprocal balanced translocation has the following chromosomes:
MN • OPQRST
MN • OPQRjkl
cdef • ghijkl
cdef • ghiST
Diagram the pairing of these chromosomes in prophase I.
Identify the gametes produced by alternate segregation. Which, if any, of these gametes are viable?
Identify the gametes produced by adjacent-1 segregation. Which, if any, of these gametes are viable?