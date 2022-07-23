Skip to main content
DNase I cuts DNA that is not protected by bound proteins but is unable to cut DNA that is complexed with proteins. Human DNA is isolated, stripped of its nonhistone proteins, and mixed with DNase I. Samples are removed after 30 minutes, 1 hour, and 4 hours and run separately in gel electrophoresis. The resulting gel is stained to make all DNA fragments in it visible, and the results are shown in the figure. DNA fragment sizes in base pairs (bp) are estimated by the scale to the left of the gel. Examine the gel results and speculate why longer DNase I treatment produces different results.

Step 1: Understand the role of DNase I in the experiment. DNase I is an enzyme that cleaves DNA at regions not protected by proteins, such as histones. This means that DNA bound to histones or other protective proteins will remain intact, while unprotected regions will be fragmented.
Step 2: Analyze the gel electrophoresis results. Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments based on size, with smaller fragments migrating further down the gel. The gel shows DNA fragment sizes at different time points (30 minutes, 1 hour, and 4 hours). Longer DNase I treatment results in smaller fragments appearing on the gel.
Step 3: Relate the results to the mechanism of DNase I activity. Over time, DNase I continues to cleave unprotected DNA regions, breaking them into progressively smaller fragments. This explains why longer treatment times result in smaller DNA fragments being visible on the gel.
Step 4: Consider the implications of histone protection. The presence of histones or other DNA-binding proteins protects certain regions of the DNA from DNase I cleavage. These protected regions remain intact, while unprotected regions are fragmented over time.
Step 5: Speculate on the biological significance. The results suggest that DNase I treatment can be used to study chromatin structure and identify regions of DNA that are bound to histones or other proteins. This technique is valuable for understanding gene regulation and chromatin organization in cells.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNase I Function

DNase I is an enzyme that cleaves the phosphodiester bonds in DNA, effectively breaking it down into smaller fragments. Its activity is influenced by the presence of proteins bound to the DNA; it cannot cut DNA that is protected by these proteins. Understanding how DNase I interacts with DNA is crucial for interpreting the results of the gel electrophoresis.
Gel Electrophoresis

Gel electrophoresis is a laboratory technique used to separate DNA fragments based on their size. When an electric current is applied, smaller fragments move faster through the gel matrix than larger ones, allowing for size estimation. Analyzing the resulting band patterns helps determine the extent of DNA degradation by DNase I over time.
Time-Dependent Enzyme Activity

The duration of DNase I treatment affects the extent of DNA degradation. Longer exposure allows more time for the enzyme to act on unprotected DNA, resulting in smaller fragments. By comparing the gel results at different time points, one can infer how the enzyme's activity varies with time and the implications for DNA-protein interactions.
