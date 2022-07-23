Skip to main content
Chapter 10, Problem 27c

Genomic DNA from the nematode worm Caenorhabditis elegans is organized by nucleosomes in the manner typical of eukaryotic genomes, with 145 bp encircling each nucleosome and approximately 55 bp in linker DNA. When C. elegans chromatin is carefully isolated, stripped of nonhistone proteins, and placed in an appropriate buffer, the chromatin decondenses to the 10-nm fiber structure. Suppose researchers mix a sample of 10-nm–fiber chromatin with a large amount of the enzyme DNase I that randomly cleaves DNA in regions not protected by bound protein. Next, they remove the nucleosomes, separate the DNA fragments by gel electrophoresis, and stain all the DNA fragments in the gel.
How do the expected results support the 10-nm–fiber model of chromatin?

1
Step 1: Understand the structure of chromatin in the 10-nm fiber model. Chromatin in this model consists of nucleosomes, which are DNA segments wrapped around histone proteins, and linker DNA, which connects adjacent nucleosomes. Each nucleosome protects approximately 145 base pairs (bp) of DNA, while the linker DNA is exposed and consists of approximately 55 bp.
Step 2: Recognize the role of DNase I in the experiment. DNase I is an enzyme that randomly cleaves DNA in regions not protected by bound proteins. In this case, it will preferentially cleave the exposed linker DNA while leaving the DNA wrapped around nucleosomes intact.
Step 3: Predict the outcome of DNase I treatment. After DNase I cleaves the linker DNA, the nucleosome-protected DNA fragments (approximately 145 bp) will remain intact. These fragments will be separated from the cleaved linker DNA during the subsequent steps of the experiment.
Step 4: Analyze the results of gel electrophoresis. When the DNA fragments are separated by size using gel electrophoresis, the nucleosome-protected DNA fragments will appear as a distinct band corresponding to approximately 145 bp. This supports the 10-nm fiber model, as it demonstrates that nucleosomes protect specific regions of DNA while leaving linker DNA exposed.
Step 5: Conclude how the results support the 10-nm fiber model. The presence of a consistent band of 145 bp DNA fragments in the gel indicates that nucleosomes are regularly spaced and protect specific regions of DNA, consistent with the organization of chromatin in the 10-nm fiber model.

Nucleosome Structure

Nucleosomes are the fundamental units of chromatin, consisting of DNA wrapped around a core of histone proteins. Each nucleosome typically contains about 145 base pairs of DNA, which is crucial for packaging the DNA into a compact structure. Understanding nucleosome organization is essential for interpreting how DNA is protected from enzymatic cleavage and how chromatin structure influences gene expression.
10-nm Fiber Model

The 10-nm fiber, also known as 'beads on a string,' represents the initial level of chromatin organization where nucleosomes are spaced along the DNA. This model illustrates how DNA is organized in a less condensed form, allowing for accessibility to transcription factors and enzymes. Analyzing the results of DNase I treatment helps confirm the presence of this structure by showing which regions of DNA are protected by nucleosomes.
DNase I Cleavage

DNase I is an enzyme that cleaves DNA at sites that are not protected by bound proteins, such as histones in nucleosomes. When chromatin is treated with DNase I, the resulting DNA fragments can be analyzed to determine which regions were accessible and which were shielded by nucleosomes. The pattern of cleavage provides insights into the organization of chromatin and supports the 10-nm fiber model by demonstrating the protective role of nucleosomes.
