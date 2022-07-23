Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular OrganizationProblem 28c
Chapter 10, Problem 28c

A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.
Comparison of chromosome banding patterns between mainland and island deer populations, highlighting recombination in band q1.
In a mainland–island hybrid deer, recombination takes place in band q1 of the homologous chromosomes. Draw the gametes that result from this event.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The question involves a genetic recombination event in a hybrid deer population. The hybrid deer has homologous chromosomes from both the mainland and island populations, which differ in their banding patterns. Recombination occurs at a specific band (q1), and we need to determine the gametes resulting from this event.
Recall the concept of recombination: Recombination is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis. This process creates new combinations of alleles in the gametes. In this case, the recombination occurs at band q1, so the genetic material will be exchanged at this specific location.
Visualize the chromosomes: Draw the homologous chromosomes from the mainland and island populations. Label the bands on each chromosome, ensuring that the banding pattern reflects the differences between the two populations. For example, the mainland chromosome might have bands labeled p1, q1, r1, while the island chromosome might have bands labeled p2, q1, r2.
Illustrate the recombination event: Show the crossover at band q1. This means that the segments of the chromosomes beyond q1 will be exchanged. After the crossover, one chromosome will have the combination p1-q1-r2, and the other will have the combination p2-q1-r1.
Determine the gametes: After meiosis, each gamete will receive one of the recombinant chromosomes. The resulting gametes will carry either the p1-q1-r2 chromosome or the p2-q1-r1 chromosome. These represent the genetic combinations resulting from the recombination event.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosome Structure and Banding Patterns

Chromosomes are structures within cells that contain DNA and genes. They can be visualized using techniques that produce distinct banding patterns, which help identify specific regions and structural differences. In this scenario, the different banding patterns between the island and mainland deer populations indicate genetic divergence, which can affect traits and reproductive compatibility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure

Recombination

Recombination is a genetic process that occurs during meiosis, where homologous chromosomes exchange segments of DNA. This results in new combinations of alleles in gametes, contributing to genetic diversity. In the context of the hybrid deer, recombination in band q1 suggests that genetic material from both populations can mix, but the resulting hybrids are infertile, indicating a breakdown in reproductive compatibility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
Recombination after Single Strand Breaks

Gamete Formation

Gametes are reproductive cells (sperm and eggs) that carry half the genetic information of an organism. During meiosis, gametes are formed through two rounds of cell division, leading to the segregation of chromosomes and the potential for genetic recombination. Understanding how to draw the gametes resulting from recombination in the hybrid deer involves illustrating the combinations of alleles present in the gametes after this genetic exchange.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Formation of Plant Gametes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Genomic DNA from the nematode worm Caenorhabditis elegans is organized by nucleosomes in the manner typical of eukaryotic genomes, with 145 bp encircling each nucleosome and approximately 55 bp in linker DNA. When C. elegans chromatin is carefully isolated, stripped of nonhistone proteins, and placed in an appropriate buffer, the chromatin decondenses to the 10-nm fiber structure. Suppose researchers mix a sample of 10-nm–fiber chromatin with a large amount of the enzyme DNase I that randomly cleaves DNA in regions not protected by bound protein. Next, they remove the nucleosomes, separate the DNA fragments by gel electrophoresis, and stain all the DNA fragments in the gel.

How do the expected results support the 10-nm–fiber model of chromatin?

454
views
Textbook Question

A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.

Describe how the banding pattern of the island population chromosome most likely evolved from the mainland chromosome. What term or terms describe the difference between these chromosomes?

505
views
Textbook Question

A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.

Draw the synapsis of these homologs during prophase I in hybrids produced from the cross of mainland with island deer.

519
views
Textbook Question

A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.

Suppose that 40% of all meioses in mainland–island hybrids involve recombination somewhere in the chromosome region between q2.1 and p2. What proportion of the gametes of hybrid deer are viable? What is the cause of the decreased proportion of viable gametes in hybrids relative to the parental populations?

552
views
Textbook Question

A eukaryote with a diploid number of 2n=6 carries the chromosomes shown below and labeled (a) to (f).

Carefully examine and redraw these chromosomes in any valid metaphase I alignment. Draw and label the metaphase plate, and label each chromosome with its assigned letter. 

2238
views
Textbook Question

A eukaryote with a diploid number of 2n=6 carries the chromosomes shown below and labeled (a) to (f).


Explain how you determined the correct alignment of homologous chromosomes on opposite sides of the metaphase plate. 

497
views