Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 8g

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Tetraploidy

1
Understand the concept of haploid number: The haploid number (n) represents the number of chromosomes in a single set of a species' genome. For this plant species, the haploid number is given as 4 (n = 4).
Define tetraploidy: Tetraploidy refers to a condition where an organism has four complete sets of chromosomes. This means the organism is 4n, where n is the haploid number.
Calculate the total number of chromosomes in a tetraploid individual: Multiply the haploid number (n = 4) by the ploidy level (4). The formula is: 4×4.
Explain the reasoning: Since tetraploidy involves four sets of chromosomes, and each set contains the haploid number of chromosomes, the total number of chromosomes is the product of the haploid number and the ploidy level.
Conclude the calculation process: The total number of chromosomes in a tetraploid member of this species can be determined using the formula above, but the exact numerical result is not provided here as per the guidance.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haploid Number

The haploid number (n) refers to the number of chromosomes in a gamete, which is half the total number of chromosomes in a diploid organism. In this case, a haploid number of 4 indicates that the plant species has 4 chromosomes in its gametes, which are involved in sexual reproduction.
Diploid Number

The diploid number (2n) is the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell, which includes two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent. For the plant species with a haploid number of 4, the diploid number would be 8 (2n = 4 x 2), representing the full set of chromosomes in non-reproductive cells.
Tetraploidy

Tetraploidy is a condition where an organism has four sets of chromosomes (4n). In the context of the given plant species, if the haploid number is 4, a tetraploid individual would have 16 chromosomes (4n = 4 x 4), resulting from the duplication of the diploid set, which can lead to increased size and vigor in plants.
