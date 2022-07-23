Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Chapter 10, Problem 8h

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Hexaploidy

1
Understand the concept of haploid number: The haploid number (n) represents the number of chromosomes in a single set of the genome. For this plant species, the haploid number is given as 4 (n = 4).
Define hexaploidy: Hexaploidy refers to an organism having six sets of chromosomes. This means the total number of chromosomes in a hexaploid organism is calculated as 6 times the haploid number.
Set up the formula for calculating the total number of chromosomes: The total number of chromosomes in a hexaploid organism can be expressed as: Total=6×n, where n is the haploid number.
Substitute the haploid number into the formula: Replace n with 4 in the formula to determine the total number of chromosomes in a hexaploid organism.
Explain the reasoning: Since hexaploidy involves six sets of chromosomes, multiplying the haploid number (4) by 6 gives the total number of chromosomes. This calculation reflects the genetic makeup of the organism.

Haploid and Diploid Numbers

The haploid number (n) refers to the number of chromosomes in a gamete, which is half the total number of chromosomes in a diploid organism. In this case, if the haploid number for the plant species is 4, the diploid number (2n) would be 8, representing the total chromosomes in somatic cells.
Diploid Genetics

Polyploidy

Polyploidy is a condition in which an organism has more than two complete sets of chromosomes. Hexaploidy, specifically, means that the organism has six sets of chromosomes. This can occur through processes such as hybridization or errors in cell division, leading to increased genetic variation and potential advantages in certain environments.
Autopolyploidy

Calculating Chromosome Number in Polyploids

To determine the total number of chromosomes in a hexaploid organism, you multiply the haploid number by the number of chromosome sets. For a species with a haploid number of 4, a hexaploid would have 6 sets, resulting in a total of 4 x 6 = 24 chromosomes in each somatic cell.
Calculating Heritability
