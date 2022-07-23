If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Triploidy
Triploidy
Monosomy
Tetraploidy
Mating between a male donkey (2n = 62) and a female horse (2n = 64) produces sterile mules. Recently, however, a very rare event occurred—a female mule gave birth to an offspring by mating with a horse.
Determine how many chromosomes are in the mule karyotype, and explain why mules are generally sterile.
How many chromosomes does the mule–horse offspring carry?
Why is it very unlikely that the offspring will have fully horse-like genetic characteristics?