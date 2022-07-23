It is often desirable to insert cDNAs into a cloning vector in such a way that all the cDNA clones will have the same orientation with respect to the sequences of the plasmid. This is referred to as directional cloning. Outline how you would directionally clone a cDNA library in the plasmid vector pUC18.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
cDNA and cDNA Libraries
Cloning Vectors
Directional Cloning
Injection of double-stranded RNA can lead to gene silencing by degradation of RNA molecules complementary to either strand of the dsRNA. Could RNAi be used in gene therapy for a defect caused by a recessive allele? A dominant allele? If so, what might be the major obstacle to using RNAi as a therapeutic agent?
Compare and contrast methods for making transgenic plants and transgenic Drosophila.
The bacteriophage lambda genome can exist in either a linear form or a circular form.
How many fragments will be formed by restriction enzyme digestion with XhoI alone, with XbaI alone, and with both XhoI and XbaI in the linear and circular forms of the lambda genome?
The bacteriophage lambda genome can exist in either a linear form or a circular form.
Diagram the resulting fragments as they would appear on an agarose gel after electrophoresis.