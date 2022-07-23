Injection of double-stranded RNA can lead to gene silencing by degradation of RNA molecules complementary to either strand of the dsRNA. Could RNAi be used in gene therapy for a defect caused by a recessive allele? A dominant allele? If so, what might be the major obstacle to using RNAi as a therapeutic agent?
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 15, Problem 14
A major advance in the 1980s was the development of technology to synthesize short oligonucleotides. This work both facilitated DNA sequencing and led to the advent of the development of PCR. Recently, rapid advances have occurred in the technology to chemically synthesize DNA, and sequences up to 10 kb are now readily produced. As this process becomes more economical, how will it affect the gene-cloning approaches outlined in this chapter? In other words, what types of techniques does this new technology have potential to supplant, and what techniques will not be affected by it?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question is about the impact of advances in DNA synthesis technology on gene-cloning techniques.
Identify traditional gene-cloning techniques: Techniques like restriction enzyme digestion, ligation, and transformation are commonly used in gene cloning.
Consider the impact of DNA synthesis: With the ability to synthesize long DNA sequences, some traditional cloning steps, such as assembling DNA fragments, might be bypassed.
Evaluate techniques potentially supplanted: Techniques that involve constructing DNA sequences from smaller fragments may be less necessary with direct synthesis of long sequences.
Identify unaffected techniques: Techniques that involve the expression of cloned genes in host cells or the study of gene function may remain unchanged, as they rely on biological processes beyond DNA synthesis.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Oligonucleotide Synthesis
Oligonucleotide synthesis refers to the chemical process of creating short sequences of nucleotides, which are the building blocks of DNA. This technology allows researchers to produce specific DNA sequences for various applications, including gene cloning, PCR, and DNA sequencing. The ability to synthesize oligonucleotides has revolutionized molecular biology by enabling precise manipulation of genetic material.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:43
Translesion Synthesis
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a widely used technique in molecular biology that allows for the amplification of specific DNA sequences. By using short oligonucleotide primers, PCR can exponentially replicate a target DNA segment, making it easier to study and manipulate. Advances in DNA synthesis technology can enhance PCR efficiency and enable the amplification of longer sequences, impacting gene-cloning strategies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:39
Genetic Cloning
Gene Cloning Techniques
Gene cloning techniques involve the process of isolating and replicating specific genes to study their function or produce proteins. Traditional methods often rely on restriction enzymes and vector systems to insert DNA fragments into host organisms. As DNA synthesis technology becomes more economical, it may replace some of these traditional techniques, particularly in the initial steps of cloning, while still requiring established methods for integration and expression in host cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:
Positional Cloning
Related Practice
Textbook Question
578
views
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast methods for making transgenic plants and transgenic Drosophila.
608
views
Textbook Question
It is often desirable to insert cDNAs into a cloning vector in such a way that all the cDNA clones will have the same orientation with respect to the sequences of the plasmid. This is referred to as directional cloning. Outline how you would directionally clone a cDNA library in the plasmid vector pUC18.
723
views
Textbook Question
The bacteriophage lambda genome can exist in either a linear form or a circular form.
How many fragments will be formed by restriction enzyme digestion with XhoI alone, with XbaI alone, and with both XhoI and XbaI in the linear and circular forms of the lambda genome?
674
views
Textbook Question
The bacteriophage lambda genome can exist in either a linear form or a circular form.
Diagram the resulting fragments as they would appear on an agarose gel after electrophoresis.
453
views
Textbook Question
The restriction enzymes XhoI and SalI cut their specific sequences as shown below:
Can the sticky ends created by XhoI and SalI sites be ligated? If yes, can the resulting sequences be cleaved by either XhoI or SalI?
1561
views