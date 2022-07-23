Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:
The defect that characterizes the condition.
The recommended treatment for those with the condition.
The duration of treatment
The anticipated outcome if treatment is applied