Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:
The defect that characterizes the condition.
The defect that characterizes the condition.
The symptoms and consequences of the condition if it is not treated.
The duration of treatment
The anticipated outcome if treatment is applied
Diseases and conditions on the RUSP list are tested on every newborn infant, and if the baby has one of the conditions, the parents are immediately informed. What kind of information and counseling should be provided to the parents along with the diagnosis?