Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome PerspectiveProblem B.14d
Chapter 16, Problem B.14d

Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:
The recommended treatment for those with the condition.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify a hereditary condition from the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP) core or secondary conditions list. These are genetic disorders commonly screened for in newborns.
Conduct online research using reputable sources such as medical databases, genetic disorder organizations, or government health websites to gather information about the chosen condition.
Focus your research on the recommended treatment options for the condition. Treatments may include dietary management, enzyme replacement therapy, medication, or other interventions.
Summarize the treatment recommendations clearly, noting if treatments are preventive, curative, or supportive, and whether early intervention is critical.
Optionally, note any genetic counseling or follow-up care recommended for patients and families affected by the condition.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newborn Screening and the RUSP

The Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP) is a list of core and secondary conditions that newborns are screened for across the United States. It guides early detection of genetic and metabolic disorders to enable timely intervention. Understanding RUSP helps identify which hereditary conditions are prioritized for screening and treatment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:32
History and Experiments

Hereditary Genetic Conditions

Hereditary genetic conditions are disorders passed from parents to offspring through genes. These conditions often involve mutations affecting protein function or metabolism, leading to disease. Recognizing the genetic basis is essential for understanding disease mechanisms and the rationale behind specific treatments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:03
Modern Genetics

Treatment Approaches for Genetic Disorders

Treatment for hereditary conditions varies widely, including dietary management, enzyme replacement, gene therapy, or symptomatic care. Early diagnosis through newborn screening allows for interventions that can prevent or reduce disease severity. Knowing treatment options is crucial for managing patient outcomes effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:

The defect that characterizes the condition.

398
views
Textbook Question

Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:

The symptoms and consequences of the condition if it is not treated.

509
views
Textbook Question

Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:

The duration of treatment

580
views
Textbook Question

Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:

The anticipated outcome if treatment is applied

511
views
Textbook Question

Diseases and conditions on the RUSP list are tested on every newborn infant, and if the baby has one of the conditions, the parents are immediately informed. What kind of information and counseling should be provided to the parents along with the diagnosis?

554
views