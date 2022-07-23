Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 21c
Chapter 19, Problem 21c

Applied to the study of the human genome, a goal of GWAS is to locate chromosome regions that are likely to contain genes influencing the risk of disease. Specific genes can be identified in these regions, and particular mutant alleles that increase disease risk can be sequenced. To date, the identification of alleles that increase disease risk has occasionally led to a new therapeutic strategy, but more often the identification of disease alleles is the only outcome.
What personal or ethical issues arising from GWAS might be of concern to physicians or to those who might carry an allele that increases disease risk?

1
Understand the context of GWAS (Genome-Wide Association Studies): GWAS is a method used to identify genetic variants associated with specific diseases by scanning the genomes of many individuals. It helps locate regions on chromosomes that may contain genes influencing disease risk.
Consider the personal implications: Individuals who learn they carry alleles associated with increased disease risk may face psychological stress, anxiety, or fear about their health. They may also need to make decisions about lifestyle changes, medical monitoring, or preventive treatments.
Examine the ethical concerns for physicians: Physicians must navigate issues of informed consent, ensuring patients understand the implications of genetic testing. They must also address confidentiality and the potential misuse of genetic information by third parties, such as insurance companies or employers.
Reflect on societal and discrimination concerns: There is a risk of genetic discrimination, where individuals with certain alleles might face prejudice in employment, insurance, or social settings. This raises ethical questions about how genetic information should be used and protected.
Discuss the limitations of GWAS findings: Physicians and patients must understand that carrying a risk allele does not guarantee disease development. Environmental factors, lifestyle, and other genetic factors also play a role. This highlights the importance of interpreting GWAS results in a nuanced and responsible manner.

Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS)

GWAS are research methods used to identify genetic variants associated with specific diseases by scanning the genomes of many individuals. This approach helps pinpoint regions of the genome that may harbor genes influencing disease risk, allowing researchers to correlate specific alleles with health outcomes. Understanding GWAS is crucial for evaluating how genetic predispositions can inform medical decisions and public health strategies.
Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing

The ethical implications of genetic testing, particularly in the context of GWAS, include concerns about privacy, consent, and potential discrimination. Individuals identified as carriers of risk alleles may face psychological distress, stigmatization, or discrimination in employment and insurance. Physicians must navigate these ethical dilemmas while providing care and ensuring that patients understand the implications of their genetic information.
Informed Consent

Informed consent is a fundamental principle in medical ethics that requires patients to be fully informed about the risks, benefits, and implications of genetic testing before participating in studies like GWAS. This process ensures that individuals understand how their genetic data will be used and the potential consequences of discovering risk alleles. Proper informed consent is essential to respect patient autonomy and promote trust in medical research.
